NASA's Perseverance Rover finds new clues about water on Mars
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 15, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
NASA's Perseverance Rover has uncovered new details about water on the red planet Mars. The latest insights reveal signs of an ancient lake and river delta on Mars's Jezero crater.
