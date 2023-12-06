LIVE TV

More PTI leaders booked on terror charges| Pak poll body issues direction for media houses

WION Video Team  | Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 10:05 PM IST
The election commission of Pakistan has issued a rather unique statement saying that it would be approaching the electronic media regulator incase if there is debate on delay in elections in the country. The move comes after rumours being circulated in the country that elections could perhaps be delayed under the pretext of security or as its being said Nawaz Sharif not having enough time to prepare for elections

