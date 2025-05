There's a shakeup in Trump's team in the White House US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is out the first high-profile removal of this new administration and as for reports his downfall was not just about policy differences it perhaps was personal political and driven by two powerful women in Trump's orbit-- Susie Wiles and Laura Loomer Waltz a former Florida congressman had been a key player in Trump's early national security strategy. Watch in for more details!