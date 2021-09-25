Malala Yousafzai fears for future of Afghan girls

Sep 25, 2021, 05:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has pleaded with the world to ensure the protection of Afghan women's rights on Friday after the change of guard. Watch this report for more details.
