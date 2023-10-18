Madagascar: Opposition candidates protest 'institutional coup' | World Of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
The first round of Madagascar's Presidential election, initially scheduled for November 9, has been postponed by a week following the injury of former President Marc Ravalomanana during an opposition demonstration. The election, in which incumbent president Andry Rajoelina is a candidate, has been in the making for several weeks in a climate that continues to deteriorate.

