Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny vows to return to Russia

Jan 17, 2021, 05.30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Kremlin critic Alexie Navalny is all set to return to Russia on Sunday, which will bring him back to the country where he suffered a near-fatal attack. Navalny also faces the risk of being jailed on his return from Germany.
