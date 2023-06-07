King Charles III visits the Romanian village of Viscri, wrapping up his Transylvania trip
The Viscri village in Transylvania gathers attention annually. Britain's King Charles III makes an annual trip to this remote village, where he owns properties. This year as well, King visited the village, marking his first trip abroad since being crowned. On arriving in Viscri, Charles was greeted by dozens of locals and tourists from all around the world. Residents waited behind barriers to catch a final glimpse of the King Charles III.