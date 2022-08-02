Killing of Al-Qaida chief Al-Zawahiri is long-sought justice, says US President Biden

Published: Aug 02, 2022
President Joe Biden announced Monday that Al-Qaida chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Kabul. Biden also added that killing of Al-Zawahiri is a long-sought justice.
