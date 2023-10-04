Kevin McCarthy ousted as US House Speaker. What does it mean for US aid to Ukraine?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
The Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate. Ukraine is eyeing constant support from the West but uncertainty looms over Washington's support to Kyiv. What will happen to US aid to Ukraine? Watch this video for all details.

