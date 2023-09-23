JP Morgan to add Indian bonds in its emerging market index

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
In exciting news for India, JP Morgan is including Indian bonds in its emerging market index. The JP Morgan em index is like a big list that shows how different countries' bonds are doing. It helps people decide where to invest their money. Now, India's bonds will be a part of this list, and that's a big deal.

