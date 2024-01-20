Jallikattu: Controversial Bull-taming sport Returns | Inside South Asia
The bull-taming controversial sport returned to Tamil Nadu after India's Supreme Court upheld a law allowing it in 2023. Organised during the Pongal festival, Jallikattu has been the subject of heated debates regarding safety and animal abuse and has gone through various legal challenges over the years. This year, 2 including a minor was gored to death during a Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu. Will this sport ever become safe?