According to preliminary info, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical. Videos showed thick plumes of smoke arising from vehicles.
Jaipur: 8 Dead As Chemical-Laden Truck Collides With Other Vehicles On Highway
Advertisment
According to preliminary info, the truck that hit the other vehicles was loaded with a chemical. Videos showed thick plumes of smoke arising from vehicles.
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.