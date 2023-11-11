Israel storms Gaza City as Hamas puts up a dogged resistance in tunnel warfare West nudges Ukraine for negotiations with Russia as U.S. funds for Kyiv have depleted by 96% Myanmar's President warns the country could break apart if violence is not contained & DR Congo faces a fresh upsurge in violence as M23 rebels continue with their onslaught Mohammed Saleh gets you an indepth report of the world's biggest warzones of the week in World At War.