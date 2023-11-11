World Cup
Israel-Palestine war | WHO Chief: One child killed every 10 minutes in Gaza
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 11, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Head of World Health Organization says Gaza's health system is 'on its knees'; French president says ceasefire would benefit Israel.
