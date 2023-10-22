Israel-Palestine war: Palestinian envoy to India Adnan Abu Al-Haija in a conversation with WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 07:35 PM IST
Palestinian envoy to India Adnan Abu Al-Haija thanks New Delhi for humanitarian aid as Gaza reels under acute shotage of critical essentials. This comes three days after Indian prime minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian authority president Mahmoud Abbas saying India would continue sending assistance to Palestine.

