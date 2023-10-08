Israel-Palestine War: Death toll crosses 600, Israelis to be evacuated from Gaza border

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 09:35 PM IST
The death toll in Israel after a surprise attack by Hamas has surged to more than 600, while over 100 people were being held as "prisoners" by the militant group, the Israel government said.

