/Israel-Pakistan 'War of Words' Before Talks; Asif's Post Deleted After Israel's Warning

Israel on Thursday sharply criticised remarks by Khawaja Asif, questioning Pakistan’s credibility as a neutral player in ongoing regional diplomacy. It further rejected Islamabad’s mediation role and saying it will defend itself against “terrorists” who seek the destruction of Tel Aviv. The response came after Asif posted a series of comments on social media targeting Israel. Reacting to those statements, the PMO said, “Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous.”