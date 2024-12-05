According to reports, Israel has submitted a revised proposal to Hamas, signaling its willingness to agree to a ceasefire lasting up to 60 days. The updated terms largely reflect a phased approach discussed in August, but the focus has shifted to ensuring the immediate execution of the first phase. This phase is believed to prioritize the release of hostages and may include reciprocal concessions. The proposal aims to create a framework for broader negotiations while addressing urgent humanitarian and security concerns. Watch in for more details!