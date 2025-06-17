LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 17, 2025, 12:41 IST | Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 12:41 IST
Iran-Israel war: India sets up emergency hotline for citizens in Iran
Jun 17, 2025, 12:41 IST

Iran-Israel war: India sets up emergency hotline for citizens in Iran

The Indian government establishes a 24/7 helpline and control rooms in New Delhi and Tehran to assist stranded citizens in Iran. The helpline provides crucial support and guidance.

