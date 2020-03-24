IOC confirms, "Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed by a year due to Coronavirus outbreak across the globe"

Mar 24, 2020, 07.05 PM(IST)
International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said on March 23 that the IOC has decided to postpone the 2020 Olympic games by a year due to the 'pandemic' Coronavirus (COVID-19) spread. Earlier the 2020 Olympics were going to held in Tokyo.