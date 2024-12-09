INS Tushil, latest multi role stealth guided missile frigate, commissioned into Indian Navy in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in Russia. Watch to know more!
INS Tushil Commissioned In Russia
Advertisment
INS Tushil, latest multi role stealth guided missile frigate, commissioned into Indian Navy in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh in Russia. Watch to know more!
By accepting cookies, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.