India's Serum says made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Nov 13, 2020, 07.05 PM(IST)
Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, said on Thursday it has made 40 million doses of AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine, and would soon begin making Novavax's rival shot, as they both seek regulatory approval.
