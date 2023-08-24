Indian PM Modi addresses BRICS Summit 2023

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Today is the third and final day of the BRICS Summit which is underway in Johannesburg, South Africa. Expansion of BRICS and modernization shows that all world institutions should change with time, said Indian PM Modi at BRICS 2023 Summit.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos