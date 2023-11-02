World Cup
Indian Navy's IL-38 Sea Dragon bids adieu after 46 years of service
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 02, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
After 46 years of service, the Indian Navy bids farewell to the IL-38 Sea Dragon in a decommissioning ceremony at INS Hansa, Dabolim, in Goa.
