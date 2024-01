Indian investigation team to visit UK to meet authorities, to seek details on 3 fugitives

A high-level team of CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leaving soon for the UK to expedite extradition of India's most wanted fugitives, including defence dealer dealer Sanjay Bhandari, diamond trader Nirav Modi and Kingfisher Airlines promoter Vijay Mallya.