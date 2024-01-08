LIVE TV

Indian Elections: Behind the scenes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
The political consultancy business in India has experienced significant growth, both in size and influence, within the internal workings of political parties across states. The functions of political consultancy encompass various aspects, including strategic planning with party leaders, conducting precise surveys using technology, managing communication through targeted media campaigns, digitizing internal party management, handling logistics, and utilizing call centres for mobilizing party cadres.

