LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India monitoring China's mega dam in Tibet | Raises concerns, seeks clarity from China
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 11, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 18:29 IST
India monitoring China's mega dam in Tibet | Raises concerns, seeks clarity from China
Videos Aug 11, 2025, 18:29 IST

India monitoring China's mega dam in Tibet | Raises concerns, seeks clarity from China

The Indian government has voiced serious concern over China's reported construction of a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet — a project that could reshape South Asia’s water security and ecology. The river flows into India as the Brahmaputra, and any upstream intervention by China raises alarms in India.

Trending Topics

trending videos