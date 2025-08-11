Published: Aug 11, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 18:29 IST
India monitoring China's mega dam in Tibet | Raises concerns, seeks clarity from China
The Indian government has voiced serious concern over China's reported construction of a mega dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet — a project that could reshape South Asia’s water security and ecology. The river flows into India as the Brahmaputra, and any upstream intervention by China raises alarms in India.