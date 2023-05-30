India gear up to deal with cyber threats

WION Video Team  | Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
India's National Security Board is conducting cyber defense exercises in the wake of threats from China and other adversaries mounting by the day. The agencies including India's TRAI services are participating in the week-long exercise to test the resilience of India's civilian and Military infrastructure. The cyber security exercises are being held under the ages of India's defense cyber agency with participants aiming to test the firewalls guarding India's critical infrastructure.