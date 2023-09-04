India G20 2023: Nigerian delegation leaves for summit, President Tinubu en route New Delhi | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:50 PM IST
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is en route Delhi for the G20 summit with the delegation of leading businessman, industrialists and technocrats of his country. The G20 summit will be held on 9th and 10th September.

