India Farmers' Protest: Thousands of farmers to resume march to Delhi on Feb 21

Thousands of farmers from India's northern states will resume their protest march to Delhi on Wednesday. Now the announcement came after agitating Farmers rejected a central government proposal. Now the farmers are demanding a legal guarantee of minimum support price on 23 crops. Farmer leaders say they held detailed discussions over the government proposal and reached at a conclusion that it was not in favor of the farmers. The Proposal was offered during a meeting between the protesting farmer leaders and three Union ministers on Sunday night. Watch to know more!