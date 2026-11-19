The India-EU Free Trade Agreement could mark a strategic breakthrough in India's global trade ambitions, strengthening economic ties with Europe and expanding access to one of the world's largest markets. The proposed pact aims to boost exports, attract investment, deepen supply-chain cooperation and reinforce India's position in the global economy. As negotiations gain momentum, the 'Mother Of All Deals' could reshape India-Europe economic relations. At the WION FTA Summit, experts discuss what the agreement means for India's small businesses, agricultural sector and the future of India-EU economic cooperation.