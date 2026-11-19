Ireland's envoy has described the India-EU Free Trade Agreement as a potential game changer for both sides, highlighting the opportunities it could unlock for trade, investment and economic cooperation. The landmark pact is expected to strengthen India-Europe ties, expand market access and create new opportunities for businesses across sectors as negotiations move towards a breakthrough. At the WION FTA Summit, experts discuss what the agreement means for India's small businesses, agricultural sector and the future of India-EU economic cooperation. Watch this exclusive discussion on WION