Published: Nov 19, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2026, 17:29 IST
Ireland's envoy has described the India-EU Free Trade Agreement as a potential game changer for both sides, highlighting the opportunities it could unlock for trade, investment and economic cooperation. The landmark pact is expected to strengthen India-Europe ties, expand market access and create new opportunities for businesses across sectors as negotiations move towards a breakthrough.
At the WION FTA Summit, experts discuss what the agreement means for India's small businesses, agricultural sector and the future of India-EU economic cooperation.
Watch this exclusive discussion on WION