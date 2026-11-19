Published: Nov 19, 2026, 16:59 IST | Updated: Nov 19, 2026, 16:59 IST
How will the India-EU Free Trade Agreement benefit India's MSMEs and farmers? The landmark deal could open new export opportunities, improve access to European markets and strengthen trade and investment ties across key sectors.
At the WION FTA Summit, experts discuss what the agreement means for India's small businesses, agricultural sector and the future of India-EU economic cooperation.
Watch this exclusive discussion on WION