Germany's envoy says the India-EU Free Trade Agreement could make markets more price competitive, creating new opportunities for businesses and consumers on both sides. The landmark trade pact is expected to boost bilateral trade, improve market access and strengthen economic cooperation between India and Europe as both sides push towards the 'Mother Of All Deals'. At the WION FTA Summit, experts discuss what the agreement means for India's small businesses, agricultural sector and the future of India-EU economic cooperation. Watch this exclusive discussion on WION