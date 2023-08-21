India: Chandrayaan-3 three days away from Moon landing near unexplored South pole | LIVE discussion

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
India's Chandrayaan-3 on three spacecraft is inching closer to the surface of the Moon. It is nearly three days away from attempting a soft landing near the Lunar South Pole.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos