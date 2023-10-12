India-Canada row: Kamaljit Ram housed, fed Khalistani Militants in Canada

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
An immigration tribunal in Canada allowed a man, Kamaljit Ram, into the country who housed and fed Khalistani militants in India for over a decade. The tribunal ruled that Ram did that out of necessity and fear of retribution.

