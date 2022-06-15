India: A successful year for Jammu & Kashmir Police

Published: Jun 15, 2022, 12:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In India, it's been a successful year for Jammu & Kashmir police. Over 100 terrorists have been killed in the last five months and among them 30 were foreign terrorists. WION's correspondent Idrees Lone brings us this report from the Kashmir valley.
