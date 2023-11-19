LIVE TV

Ind vs Aus Final: Australia beats host India to win 6th World Cup title

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
The India vs Australia final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 is taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As of the final update, Australia won against India.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos