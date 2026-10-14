/Imran Khan supporters stage rally, Clash with police

An emergency has been declared in 12 districts of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The move comes amid growing concerns over the situation in the affected areas. Authorities are expected to coordinate response measures and monitor developments across the districts. The PTI government in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been dissolved, marking a significant political development in the province. The move raises questions about the province’s political future, governance, and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s next steps.