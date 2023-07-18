Impact of Women on the global economy with refreshing images from G20 Meet
A picture from the G20 Finance Ministers' meeting in India shows how women are leading some of the biggest economies in the world. Even in the 21st century women are mostly absent from the financial sectors. The economy forums are usually dominated by men and their black suits but these women are changing the norm women had in the International Monetary Fund, the World Trade Organization, the US treasury and European Central Bank. However, more broadly women remain a small minority in this field.