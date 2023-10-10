How Hamas outsmarted Israel’s AI system

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
Israeli Defence Ministry director general Eyal Zamir had recently claimed the country was on the brink of becoming an artificial intelligence superpower. However, with thousands reported dead, many are raising questions about the effectiveness of Israel's high-tech surveillance practices. Multiple forward Israeli military positions and communities near Gaza were overrun, in many cases apparently with no or little warning.

