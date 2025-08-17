LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to India After Axiom-4 Space Mission, Likely to Meet PM Modi

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to India After Axiom-4 Space Mission, Likely to Meet PM Modi

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 17, 2025, 08:29 IST | Updated: Aug 17, 2025, 08:29 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Returns to India After Axiom-4 Space Mission, Likely to Meet PM Modi
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla arrived in India early Sunday following his landmark journey to the International Space Station (ISS).

Trending Topics

trending videos