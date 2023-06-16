Grossi: Situation in Zaporizhzhia serious, but being stabilised | Russia-Ukraine War
In the current counteroffensive, Ukraine claims that Russian forces that had been occupying areas of Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia are being driven out. However, Russia has not confirmed this, and Moscow claims that the Ukrainian army have sustained significant losses. On the other hand, the Ukrainian military asserts that it has retaken control of more than 100 square kilometres of the area, and Cave reports that Ukrainian forces have advanced in crucial frontline areas.