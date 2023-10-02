Gravitas: Will Russian Ally Serbia Invade Kosovo? NATO Boosts Forces Amid Escalating Tensions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 10:45 PM IST
Is NATO playing with fire in Putin's backyard? The U.S.-led bloc has bolstered its troops' presence on the ground amid tensions with Russian ally Serbia. Watch this video to find out more about the escalating situation in the landlocked Balkan nation.

