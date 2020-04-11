Gravitas: Will China change its eating habits? | Wuhan Coronavirus

Apr 11, 2020, 12.40 AM(IST)
China might be mulling new rules to regulate the trade of wild animals in the country. But, the draft on animal welfare makes no mention of bats or pangolins - the alleged source of the Wuhan Coronavirus. WION's Palki Sharma tells you more.