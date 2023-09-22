Gravitas: Trump Jr’s social media account gets hacked | Is social media more fake than real?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
Former first son, Trump Jr's social media account was hacked on X, formerly known as Twitter. The hacker announced that Donald Trump was dead and took a jab at U.S. President Biden. What more fake tweets were posted? Molly Gambhir tells you more.

