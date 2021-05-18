Gravitas: Israel's air raid siren system

May 18, 2021, 11:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel has an air raid siren system. Alarms go off each time a rocket is fired towards Israel from Gaza. Every time an Israeli hears a siren, he is expected to follow certain protocols. What are they? WION’s Palki Sharma brings you the details.
