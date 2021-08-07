Gravitas: Iran's new president unsettles West Asia

Aug 07, 2021, 12:45 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Emboldened by the new hardliner president in Iran, Lebanon's Hezbollah launched rocket strikes on Israel. Is Ebrahim Raisi looking to revive the lost glory of Iran's Islamic revolution? Will his election bolster the axis of resistance?
Read in App