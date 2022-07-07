Gravitas: Indian to lead UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan

Published: Jul 07, 2022, 12:50 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Lieutenant General Mohan Subramanian has been appointed as commander of the UN peacekeeping force in South Sudan. What does this appointment mean for India's UN legacy? What is India's peacekeeping record so far? Palki Sharma tells you.
Read in App