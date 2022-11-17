Gravitas: India takes charge of G20 Presidency

Published: Nov 17, 2022, 01:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
India has taken charge of G20 Presidency. On the final day of the summit, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo handed the chairmanship gavel to PM Narendra Modi. Priyanka Sharma gets you a report.
